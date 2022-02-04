Mr. Jeffrey Claude Knight, 52, passed away on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at Piedmont Medical Center.
Funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, February 6, 2022 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC, with Reverend Chad Smith officiating. Visitation will follow the service at the funeral home. Burial will be private.
Born in Greenwood, SC, October 14, 1969 Jeff was the son of Bobby Durine Knight of Greenwood, SC, and Marie Gambrell (James) Gillian of Ninety Six, SC. He was a graduate of Greenwood High School and worked for Defiance Metal Products of Greenwood for 14 years. He moved his family to York, SC, going to work for Industrial Fabricators of Gastonia, NC, for 18 years as plant and production manager. Jeff was dedicated throughout his life to everything he was involved in. He loved his Lord Jesus, family and many friends. Jeff enjoyed fishing, driving his Corvette and helping folks in need. You will forever be in our hearts, until we are together again.
Jeff is survived by his beloved wife of 29 years, Tanya Peeples Knight; two daughters, Kasey Nichole Ann Knight of York, and Emily "Bitty" Karrie Knight of York; in addition to his parents, three sisters, Tina Knight Thompson of Greenwood, Terri Knight Wilson of Ninty-Six, and Tammy (Horace) Crouch of Ward, SC; his four legged son, Louie Knight.
