Jeffrey Alan Burch, 59, resident of Greenwood, husband of Linda Robinson Burch, passed away Saturday, September 18, 2021, at Self Regional Hospital.
Born March 13, 1962, in Newberry, he was a son of the late Jerry Franklin and Brenda Cockrell Burch.
Surviving in addition to his wife of the home are a son Jason (Kathy) Burch of Greenwood; two brothers, Danny (Tina) Burch and Chris (Kristy) Burch; a grandson, Jackson; a fur baby, Gracie; and is predeceased by a brother, Benji Burch.
Memorial services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Wednesday from the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Chuck Sprouse officiating.
In lieu of flowers, may be made to St. Jude's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude's Palce Memphis, TN 38105.
