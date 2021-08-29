ABBEVILLE — Jeffery "Jeff" Norman White, 48, went to be with his Lord Saturday Aug. 28, 2021.
Born in Greenwood, SC he was a son of Minnie Sue Cox White and the late James Franklin White.
Jeff was formerly employed with the US Postal Service. He enjoyed hunting and being outdoors. He was an avid Georgia Bulldog fan. Jeff liked spending time with his family and friends.
Survivors include: His mother Minnie Sue Cox White of Abbeville, SC; a son Christopher Bowers (Andrea) of Abbeville, SC; a brother William Benjamin "Benji" White (Angela) of Abbeville, SC; his companion Sylvia Bryant of Honea Path, SC; a granddaughter Araya Bowers; two nephews Justin White (Lauren) and Stephen White (Beth Ellen) of Abbeville, SC.
Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday Aug. 31, 2021 at 2:00 PM in the Chapel at Chandler-Jackson Funeral Home. The burial will follow in Long Cane Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Tuesday afternoon from 1:00 until 2:00 PM prior to services.
Memorials may be made to Chandler-Jackson Funeral Home 208 S. Main St. Abbeville, SC 29620 to help defray funeral cost.
