Jeff Roberts

NINETY SIX — Jeffery "Jeff" Roland Roberts, 56, of 4516 Tillman Territory Road, Ninety Six, husband of Lisa Scott Roberts, passed away Thursday, January 6, 2022 at his home.

Born in Newnan, GA, he was a son of the late Jerry Lee and Ruth Wimberly Roberts. He retired from Bosch-Rexroth and was a US Air Force veteran. Jeff enjoyed restoring old cars, target shooting, and loved his fur babies.

Surviving in addition to his wife, Lisa of the home is his stepdaughter, Josie Berry (Brandon) of Ninety Six; sister, Debra O'Sullivan (Ed) of Easley; brothers, Jerry Lee Roberts, Jr. (Judy), James Roberts, and Jack Roberts (Debbie), all of Ninety Six; and many beloved extended family and friends.

Services, with military honors, will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday at the Harley Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Dennis Reynolds officiating. Burial will take place at a later date.

The service will be live streamed and available to view by visiting Jeff's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where you can leave messages for the family.

The family will receive friends from noon-2 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home.