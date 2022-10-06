Jeff McWatty
William Jeffers “Jeff” McWatty, 72, of Greenwood, died Tuesday, October 4, 2022.
Jeff McWatty
William Jeffers “Jeff” McWatty, 72, of Greenwood, died Tuesday, October 4, 2022.
Born in Memphis, TN, he was a son of the late Ernest Carlton and Phyllis Snyder McWatty. Jeff was a 1968 graduate of Greenwood High School and a 1974 graduate of Lander College, where he received his B.S. degree in business. He was employed by Edgefield County Senior Council, where he transported clients on the Peachtree Express, and was formerly employed by Greenwood Mills and Fabrikal. He loved most any kind of hunting, was a gun and knife enthusiast and enjoyed spending time at the beach, especially if his grandchildren were there. He was a member of Main Street United Methodist Church.
Jeff is survived by his children, Scott McWatty and his wife, Amanda, of Mount Pleasant, Jeremy McWatty of Spruce Pine, NC, and Lindsay Lawrence and her husband, John, of Hodges; his sister, Sally M. Sprott and her husband, Tommy, of Ninety Six; his brothers, Robert McWatty and his wife, Becky, of Hartsville and Jim McWatty of Greenwood; his precious grandchildren, Bella McWatty, Evan Lawrence, Abbey Lawrence and Noah Cooley-Cannon; and his former spouse, Rebecca Finkenstadt Southern and her husband, Jeff’s buddy, Larry, of Travelers Rest.
Services will be at 3 p.m. on Sunday at the Harley Funeral Home Chape,l with Rev. Robby Lybrand officiating.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 1:30 to 3:00 p.m.
The family is at the home of Lindsay and John Lawrence, 521 Johns Creek Road, Hodges.
In lieu of flowers, it is requested that memorials be made to the National Wild Turkey Association, 770 Augusta Road, Edgefield, SC 29824 (www.nwtf.org)
Messages and photos may be shared with the family by visiting Jeff’s life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com.
Obituary submissions should be made by funeral homes at memoriams.com. Flag emblems are included for free, upon request, for all veteran obituaries. Up to two photos can be included with paid obituaries only for a per-photo fee.
Death announcements are also available at memoriams.com. They are limited to 50 words and can only contain name, age and address of deceased, wife/husband or widow/widower of, date of death, place of death, home where family members are gathered and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Submission deadline for placement in the next day’s edition is 4:15 p.m. daily, including weekends. Deadlines are subject to change based on holidays and special circumstances, such as inclement weather. Submitted notices are deemed accurate for ad placement and should be thoroughly reviewed prior to final submission, including pricing considerations. The Index-Journal is not responsible for inaccuracies after final copy submission. Please contact memoriams.com Support Team at 877-705-4995 for any assistance with your submission.
Individuals wishing to submit an obituary should do so through the funeral home handling the arrangements.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Facebook account to leave a message.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.