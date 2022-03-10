ABBEVILLE — Jedediah "Jed" Andrew Smith, 30, was called home on February 23, 2022 at his home in Watford City, ND. Originally from Abbeville, SC, he was born at Abbeville County Memorial Hospital May 15, 1991 to Andy Smith and Theresa Gale Mabry, of Abbeville.
Jed graduated from Abbeville High School in 2009. He worked as a Welder/Fitter/Fabricator until 2011, when nature called. He traveled to Livingston, Montana where he secured a job with Black Otter Outfitters as a hunting guide. In 2014, Jed set out on his own journey leading him to Watford City, ND, where embarked on a career in the oil fields. He was employed by Panther as a Pressure Tester for 6 years.
He was introduced to hunting & outdoors at the age of 2 by his daddy. He never lost his passion for hunting, fishing, or being outside. Jed loved to share his knowledge of the outdoors with anyone that would listen. Jed was loved and admired by many. Having an infectious laugh and full supply of "bear hugs". He loved nothing more than being with family and friends, hunting, or just being outside. He was well known for his dependability and work ethic.
Jed leaves behind a loving companion Abigail Carpenter, daughter Ember Moon Smith (3) and a special blessing on the way. He was the grandson of Julius and Gale King and James Rivers Mabry, all of Abbeville, SC, paternal grandparents Dennis Smith of Elberton, GA, and Diane Smith of Greenwood, SC, nephew to Susan Mabry Thompson, Melody and Stuart Coursey, all of Abbeville, SC, and Krista Woolard of Greenwood, SC, cousins Kale and Cody Thompson, Zane Coursey, all of Abbeville, SC, Jacob Coursey of Panama City, FL, Christopher Butler of Watford City, ND and Savanna Butler of Greenwood, SC.
A memorial in honor of Jed took place at the Civic Center in Watford City, ND, where his mother, father, and Abigail were presented his work uniform, boots and hard hat in a customized shadow box.
Visitation will be Saturday March 12, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Chandler Jackson Funeral Home. A bonfire Celebration of Life for friends and family to pay tribute and share stories will be held Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 7 p.m. at the home of Stuart and Melody Coursey, 910 Old Douglas Mill Road, Abbeville, SC 29620.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to an account at Abbeville Community Federal Credit Union or donate: Venmo: inlovingmemoryofjed
