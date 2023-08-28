Jeanne W. Gailey Wanda Rinker Aug 28, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LEXINGTON — Jeanne W. Gailey, of Lexington, wife of Charles Gailey, passed away Saturday, August 26, 2023 at Lexington Medical Center.Harley Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most read stories Fatz thins the restaurant herd, closes all restaurants O'Charley's closes its doors in Greenwood Lonza Greenwood sues former VP Dover Fishermen find woman's body in Lake Secession US Dept. of Labor: Greenwood, other Sonic Drive-In locations illegally employing minors Class of 1959 gathers at Outback Two Laurens County nursing graduates receive pins Twelve Greenwood County nursing graduates receive pins Countybank opening second financial center Lander Art professor to give community lecture Frances Meredith celebrates 106th birthday Karlie Hill August Yard of the Month Families, volunteers help Lander students make big move into college