Jeanne Beverly Witte, 91, of Greenwood, SC, died Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
Jeanne was born April 1, 1930, in Eureka, South Dakota, the daughter of William and Bertha Witte. She taught school in rural South Dakota and held secretarial positions in Aberdeen, Rapid City and Huron in South Dakota, in Minneapolis MN, Denver CO, Honolulu HI, and San Jose, CA. She joined the Foreign Service of the US as a secretary and was posted to American Embassies in Madagascar, Guyana, Italy and Russia; and as personnel officer in Singapore, Mexico City and Washington DC. She also worked at embassies in Spain and Poland after her retirement. She retired in 1987 and moved to Hilton Head Island in 1990. In 1999, she moved to Sun City Hilton Head and in 2011 to Wesley Commons in Greenwood, SC.
In Hilton Head, Ms. Witte volunteered at the Coastal Discovery Museum and the Art Center, she was a founding member of the Hilton Head Island Chain Gang bicycle club until 2011, and a Stephen Minister. She was life member of the Order of the Eastern Star and was a member of St. Mark United Methodist Church in Greenwood, SC.
Survivors include her brother, Richard Witte of Winnebago, MN; her sister, Helen Symms of Augusta, GA; nieces, Jenene and husband Steve Craig, Charlene and husband James McGrath, Jennifer and husband Rob Peer, all of the Atlanta area, Katherine and husband Kenneth Jones, Victoria and husband Steve Schultz, Jonathan Witte and wife Lynn, all of Minnesota; and great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother David, sister-in-law, Kathleen Witte and brother-in-law, Robert Symms.
A memorial service will be announced at a later time.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory, Greenwood, SC (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.