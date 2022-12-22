Jeanisa Hamrick Moore, 63, resident of Summerset Bay Drive, wife of Darrell Moore, passed away Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at her home.

Born June 30, 1959, in Rutherfordton, NC, she was a daughter to Garry Norris and the late Jama Lineberger Hamrick. Jeanisa worked in the ministry for many years and was a Sunday School teacher, as well as a writer and artist. During her ministry, she visited thirteen different nursing homes to sing and minister to monthly. She was a member of Siloam Baptist Church.