Jeanisa Hamrick Moore, 63, resident of Summerset Bay Drive, wife of Darrell Moore, passed away Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at her home.
Born June 30, 1959, in Rutherfordton, NC, she was a daughter to Garry Norris and the late Jama Lineberger Hamrick. Jeanisa worked in the ministry for many years and was a Sunday School teacher, as well as a writer and artist. During her ministry, she visited thirteen different nursing homes to sing and minister to monthly. She was a member of Siloam Baptist Church.
Surviving in addition to her husband of the home are a daughter Kimerli Moore Jones (Richard) of Ninety Six; two grandchildren, Olivia and Austin Smith; one brother, Greg Hamrick (Amy) of Spartanburg; one sister, Jackie Smith (Bobby) of Spartanburg; three bonus granddaughters, Amber Jones, Candace Jones, and Mr. and Mrs. Robert and Heather Gibson.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday from the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Steven Crittendenon and Rev. Monty King officiating.
Burial will follow in Oakbrook Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Bobby Smith, Tyler Foster, Travis Sanford, Duane Page, Brandon Page, and Mike Hatcher.
The family is at the home in 127 Summerset Bay and will receive friends at the funeral home from noon-2 p.m. Friday afternoon.