Jeanette N. Ouzts
Jeanette N. Pruitt Ouzts passed away Sunday, December 27, 2020 at Wesley Commons.
Born October 11, 1918, she was blessed to have lived 102 years. She was born in Greer, SC, to James Cleveland Neal and Emma Thomas Neal. She was widowed twice by husbands Clyde Pruitt and Carl Ouzts.
She was predeceased by two of her six children, Emma Jane Wightman and Debbie L. Capley. Surviving children are Aaron Pruitt (Cathy) of Sumter, Norma Owings of Greenwood, Reba Brown (Lewis) of Washington, GA, and Lynn Horne Young (Bill) of Greenwood. Also, surviving are numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the families are at their respective homes and a private family graveside service will be held Sunday, January 3, 2021.
For those who would like to pay their respects to Mrs. Ouzts may do so Saturday, January 2, 2021 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m.-noon at Blyth Funeral Home, where her casket will lie in state and a guest registry will be available.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Wesley Commons Health Center and Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
Memorials may be made to Wesley Commons, 1110 Marshall Road, Greenwood, SC 29646 or to Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646.
