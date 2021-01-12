Jeanette Ginn Brown, 92, of Greenwood, widow of Rev. Charles Dayton Brown, passed away Monday, January 11, 2021 at Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
Born July 31, 1928 in Greenwood, she was a daughter of the late Otis Ginn and Minnie Beasley Ginn. She was a member of Durst Avenue Church of God, which she loved dearly.
She is survived by one daughter, Linda Calvert (Wayne) of Greenwood; five grandchildren, Kenneth Dove (Lynn), Douglas Dove (Michele), both of Georgia, Tammy Walker (Wayne) of Ninety Six, Jason Calvert (Bonnie), and Dayton Brown of Greenwood, both of Greenwood; and eleven great-grandchildren.
Jeanette was preceded in death by her loving husband, Charles D. Brown; two daughters, Charlene Brown and Shirley Dove Floyd; two sons, Michael Brown and Larry Brown; and two grandsons, Timothy Dove and Jeffery Dove.
She was blessed with 92 years and a family that loved her very much and will miss her deeply. Now she is in Heaven with perfect sight and hearing praising her savior Jesus Christ for eternity.
Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, with the Rev. Chris Kilgore officiating. The service will be recorded and uploaded to Mrs. Jeanette's life tribute by visiting www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where you can also leave messages for the family.
Memorials may be made to the charity of one's choice.