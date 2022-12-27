Jean Ruff Wanda Rinker Dec 27, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jean RuffELBERTON, GA — Mrs. Imogene “Jean” Mills Ruff, 90, wife of the late Wallace D. Ruff, died December 26, 2022. Berry Funeral Home of Elberton is in charge of arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Wallace D. Ruff Jean Funeral Home Imogene Berry Mill Ga Most read stories Bond denied for man arrested in Thursday morning slaying 3 facing charges after copper wire cutting Unborn child dies in shooting, Greenwood man faces murder charge Hodges man dies in Christmas Eve crash Greenwood man charged in unborn child's death could face death penalty; second victim dies Karlie Hill YOM December Countybank and Greenwood Capital donate to Burton Center Destiny of Greenwood delivers meals Community members and Cornerstone staff honored Governor's School students gather certifications Governor's School AG teacher receives national award Lander University hosts Medically Speaking presentation First Citizens Bank contributes to Community Foundation Initiative