Jean Ash Kirkpatrick, age 88, widow of Brice Dean Kirkpatrick, passed away September 23, 2021 in Greenwood, SC.
Born in Greenville, November 18, 1932, she was a daughter of Everett Ray and Isa Belle Irwin Ash. Mrs. Kirkpatrick was a 1951 graduate of Parker High School, where she earned a partial scholarship to Furman University majoring in Social Studies. She graduated from Furman in 1955 and later earned her Master's Degree in Administration and Supervision from Clemson University in 1976. After teaching in other school districts across North Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia and South Carolina, she retired from Cambridge Academy in Greenwood as College Counselor and Headmistress.
An avid traveler, she was fortunate to take many trips alongside her beloved husband over the years and traveled with numerous student groups to Europe. She enjoyed an African safari as part of her educational journeys, and treasured learning about other cultures and customs.
Upon her retirement, Mrs. Kirkpatrick became an adjunct instructor of bridge for Lander University's Continuing Education Department where many friendships were gained as she helped others establish Bridge Clubs. She also enjoyed reading and playing the piano.
A longtime member of First Baptist Church, she served many years as a teacher for the Carpenter Sunday School Class and a member of the JoAnn Gray Circle.
Surviving are her two children, Mac Craig Kirkpatrick and fiancé, Wanda Amick, and Kelly Kirkpatrick McWhorter and husband Mike, all of Greenwood; brother-in-law, Robert Kandalaft of Whittier, CA; two step-grandchildren, Melanie and Bonnie McWhorter and four step-great-grandchildren, Gaby and Niko Rael and Mia and Zane Burke and a number of beloved nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at the First Baptist Church, with Dr. Tony Hopkins officiating. The service will be recorded and uploaded to Mrs. Kirkpatrick's Tribute Wall Tuesday afternoon.
Private family burial will be held in Edgewood Cemetery prior to the service.
Pallbearers will be David Ash, Dean Kirkpatrick, Grant Nicholson, Chad Teague, Ralph Logan, Jerry Timmons, Kevin Kandalaft, Rita Tooke, and Lewis Walker.
Honorary escort will be members of the Carpenter Sunday School Class.
Visitation will take place following the service in the church Fellowship Hall. Condolences may be directed to the family's home at 124 Oxford Rd.
The family wishes to thank the physicians and care teams that cared for Jean, including Dr. Sam Burnett, Dr. Steven Gottlieb, Dr. Doug Powell, Dr. Allen Turner, and Dr. Nancy Hart Wicker.
Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church, 722 Grace Street, Greenwood, SC 29649 or to Cambridge Academy, 103 Eastman Street, Greenwood, SC 29649.
For online condolences, please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Kirkpatrick family.