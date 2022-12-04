IVA — Jean King McCalla, 83, of Iva, wife of the late John W. McCalla, Sr., died Saturday, December 3, 2022, at her home. She was born in Abbeville to the late Benjamin H. and Bessie Lee Erwin King.
Mrs. McCalla was a 1957 graduate of Abbeville High School and member of Smyrna United Methodist Church in Lowndesville. She went to work at an early age with Anderson Memorial Hospital (AnMed) as a nursing assistant where she met John, the love of her life for 47 years. Mrs. McCalla dedicated 30 years to the Anderson County School District 3, caring for many children. Most importantly, Mrs. McCalla was a mom, who loved and adored her two sons, never missing a ballgame, school event or art lesson. A member of the Mt. Carmel Yacht Club and Lake Secession Association, she also enjoyed helping with Meals on Wheels. Spending time with her children and grandchildren brought her much happiness.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. McCalla was preceded in death by a sister, Winton Lewis; three brothers, Julius 'Buddy' King, Osborne King and Allen King.
She is survived by her two sons, John W. McCalla, Jr. and his wife, Kelly G. of Lake Secession and Jimmy S. McCalla and his wife, Kelly H. of Indian Land, S.C; five grandchildren, Carly, Caleb, Morgan, Madison, and Ashlee (Eric); and one great-grandson, Ryan McCalla.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 Noon to 1:00 PM on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at Harris Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at 1:30 PM on Tuesday in the funeral home chapel with the Rev. Richard Powell officiating. Burial will follow in Melrose Cemetery.
The family extends their sincere appreciation to Agape Care Hospice and their wonderful staff who lovingly cared for their mother, Samantha 'Sam' Todd, Yomakisha 'Kisha' Gambrell, and Dee Morris.
The family is at the McCalla Home on the Antreville Hwy.
Memorial contributions, in memory of Mrs. McCalla, may be sent to Smyrna United Methodist Church, PO Box 100, Lowndesville, SC 29659 or to Good Hope Presbyterian Church, PO Box 396, Iva, SC 29655.