IVA — Jean King McCalla, 83, of Iva, wife of the late John W. McCalla, Sr., died Saturday, December 3, 2022, at her home. She was born in Abbeville to the late Benjamin H. and Bessie Lee Erwin King.

Mrs. McCalla was a 1957 graduate of Abbeville High School and member of Smyrna United Methodist Church in Lowndesville. She went to work at an early age with Anderson Memorial Hospital (AnMed) as a nursing assistant where she met John, the love of her life for 47 years. Mrs. McCalla dedicated 30 years to the Anderson County School District 3, caring for many children. Most importantly, Mrs. McCalla was a mom, who loved and adored her two sons, never missing a ballgame, school event or art lesson. A member of the Mt. Carmel Yacht Club and Lake Secession Association, she also enjoyed helping with Meals on Wheels. Spending time with her children and grandchildren brought her much happiness.