Jean Dorn Smith, 86, widow of Paul D. Smith, Jr., died Thursday, March 31, 2022.

Born in Edgefield, she was a daughter of the late George Edward and Mary Esma Rogers Dorn. Jean received a degree in business from Piedmont Technical College and retired from Wayside Gardens as supervisor over the gardens. She was a member of West Side Baptist Church.

Jean is survived by her daughters, Connie S. Bagwell (Donnie) and Susie S. Pennington (Alvin) and her son, Eric Smith, all of Greenwood; her sister, Vera Iris Dorn of Columbia; her brother, John Wayne "Buddy" Dorn of Orangeburg; grandchildren, Griffin Chad Smith of Newberry, Peyton Rees Smith of Greenwood, Christopher Donald Bagwell of Charleston, Taylor Nicole Bagwell of Jacksonville, FL and Joshua George Bagwell of North Carolina; and great grandchildren, Aiden, Arabella and Ana Rose Freel of Jacksonville.

Services will be at 3:00 p.m. Monday at West Side Baptist Church with the Rev. Kyle Richter and the Rev. Hal Lane officiating. Burial will follow in Oakbrook Memorial Park.

Pallbearers will be Griffin Smith, Peyton Smith, Glenn Witt, Arthur Radcliffe, Keith Reardon and Buddy Dorn.

The family will receive friends at the church on Monday from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m.

Family members are at their respective homes.

Memorials may be made to West Side Baptist Church, 215 Bypass 225 S, Greenwood, SC 29646 (westsidegreenwood.com/giving).

Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.