Paula Jean Copeland Bond, 91, of Greenwood, widow of Madison "Mac" F. Bond, Jr., passed away Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont.Harley Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.