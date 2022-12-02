Paula Jean Bond, 91, of Greenwood, widow of Madison F. "Mac" Bond, Jr., passed away Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Hospice House.

Born in Alabama, she was a daughter of the late Thomas Ozmer Copeland and Ruth Stewart Copeland. She was a 1949 graduate of Greenwood High School and a 1950 graduate of the Greenwood College of Commerce's secretarial program. Jean was a faithful member of Main Street United Methodist Church, where she was a member of the United Methodist Women and the former Lawton Sunday School class, where she served as past president. She was also a member of the Greenwood Woman's Club.

Tags