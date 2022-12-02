Paula Jean Bond, 91, of Greenwood, widow of Madison F. "Mac" Bond, Jr., passed away Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Hospice House.
Born in Alabama, she was a daughter of the late Thomas Ozmer Copeland and Ruth Stewart Copeland. She was a 1949 graduate of Greenwood High School and a 1950 graduate of the Greenwood College of Commerce's secretarial program. Jean was a faithful member of Main Street United Methodist Church, where she was a member of the United Methodist Women and the former Lawton Sunday School class, where she served as past president. She was also a member of the Greenwood Woman's Club.
Jean will be remembered for her cheerful spirit as well as her bold witness and love for Jesus, and for her love for her family and friends.
She is survived by her children, Linda Hagen and Debbie Tadlock, both of Greenwood and Dr. Tom Bond (Tricia) of Isle of Palms; grandchildren, Matthew Hagen, Ami Tadlock Coats (Barry), Molli Tadlock Derosa (JJ), Ashley Copeland Bond, Margaret Bond Asher (Josh), and Hannah Catherine Bond; and great grandchildren, Thomas and Luke Asher, Erin, Kati, and Brody Coats, Kelli and J.R. Derosa.
In addition to her husband, Mac, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Joshua Hagen and her sister, Betty Jane Morgan.
Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on December 10 at Main Street United Methodist Church with the Rev. Steve Keck officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Bill Ambrose, Barry Stewart, Steve Stewart, Michael Ambrose, Mike Bond, and Barry Bond.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 - 1:00 p.m. at the church prior to the service.
It is requested that flowers be omitted and memorials made to Samaritan's Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607 (www.samaritanspurse.org) or Main Street United Methodist Church, 211 Main Street N, Greenwood, SC 29646 (www.mainstreetgreenwood.org).
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.