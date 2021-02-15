James William Gwinn, 91, of Wesley Commons, widower of Frances Clark Gwinn, passed away Saturday, February 13, 2021 at Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
Born in Simpsonville, he was the son of the late Joe Mark Gwinn and Rosa Wood Gwinn. Jay retired from Solutia and a member of Faith Temple Holiness Church.
He was preceded in death by a son, James Mark Gwinn.
Surviving are a daughter, Jerry Ann Stout (Nate) and several loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A private burial was held at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Memorials may be made to a charity of your choice.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.