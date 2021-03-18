Jay Blackmon
CHAPIN — Carl “Jay” Johnson Blackmon Jr., 84, resident of Chapin, SC, husband of Sarah Mauldin Blackmon, passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at his home.
Born June 20, 1936, in Chappells, SC, he was a son of the late Carl Johnson Sr. and Alma Pearl Hatfield Blackmon. He was a graduate of Ninety Six High School, class of ‘55, a graduate of the University of South Carolina, and received his Masters in Mechanical Engineering from Fairleigh Dickinson University. Jay was a US Army Veteran and was stationed at Fort Monmouth Army Base in New Jersey.
Jay was a member of First Baptist Church of Greenwood, SC, and Lake Murray Presbyterian of Chapin, SC.
Surviving in addition to his wife are his two sons, William Jeffery Blackmon of Raleigh, NC, and John Monroe and Tuula Blackmon of Boca Raton, FL; daughter, Sarah Blackmon Malloch of Greenville, SC; ten grandchildren, Rebekah (Blake) Wilson, Will, Matthew (Sarah), and Jacob Blackmon, Tia Moraes (Dr. Bruno), Tanya Blackmon and Tess Goldsmith (Adam), Christopher, Asher, and Steven Malloch; four great-grandchildren, Oliver and Jax Wilson, and Ava and Scarlet Blackmon; sister, Joni Blackmon Sloan of Columbia, SC; brother Jimmy (Marilyn) Blackmon of Houston, TX and many nieces and nephews, all of whom he taught to water ski.
He was predeceased by 6 of his brothers and sisters and his parents Carl Johnson, Sr. and Alma Pearl Hatfield Blackmon.
He graduated from NSHS in 1955 and earned a football Scholarship to USC. He received a ME degree in 1959. He spent 2 years in the US Army at Communications Electronics Command at Fort Monmouth, NJ. After one year in the service he married Sarah, “the love of his life”.
During his tenure in NJ, he held several engineering and management positions, retiring as Chief of Mechanical Engineering Branch after 36 years.
After 42 years in New Jersey, Jay and his family moved back to South Carolina, first in Greenwood on the Golf Course at Greenwood Country Club and then to Chapin, SC, where he built the house of his dreams on Lake Murray. On this peninsula, he had a 360 degree view of his beautiful Lake Murray and did lots of boating with children, grandchildren and friends. He played lots of golf at Timberlake in the beginning then in the last few years enjoyed fixing about anything and everything and still loving his lake.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. March 20, 2021 on Lake Murray, 925 Sugar Mill Rd., Chapin, SC.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or First Baptist Church of Greenwood, 722 Grace Street, Greenwood, SC 29649; or Lake Murray Presbyterian Church, 2721 Dutch Fork Road, Chapin, SC 29036.
