GREENVILLE — Jason William Martin, 49, of Greenville, SC, passed away Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at his home.

Born in Charleston County, SC, he was a son of the late Dr. William T. Martin and Dr. Margaret Stephens Martin. Jason was raised in Greenwood, SC, attending Greenwood High School and Piedmont Technical College. He moved to Greenville in 1999 and received an associates degree in General Technology from Greenville Technical College and was employed as a HVAC Technician.

Jason loved golfing, history, and his family. The highlight of his life was playing golf at the famous St. Andrews Links in Fife, Scotland.

Jason is survived by his brother Nicholas Martin of Greenville; his sister Lisa Martin Burk and her husband David of Baton Rouge, LA; and his sister Stephanie Martin Neal and her husband David of Raleigh, NC.

There will be a memorial service at a later date.

Memorials may be made to First Tee-Upstate South Carolina at www.firstteeupstate.org.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thehowzemortuary.com. The Howze Mortuary, Travelers Rest, is in charge of the arrangements. (864-834-8051)

