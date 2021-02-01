WATERLOO — Jason Reed Mitchum, 42, of Waterloo, passed away January 29, 2021. He was born in Orangeburg to the late John “Bill” Mitchum and Lisa Jean Birt.
He is survived by sons, Justin and Jonathan Mitchum of Billings, MT; brothers, Justin Mitchum of Liberty and Willie Mitchum of Anderson: sister, Heather Mitchum of Eutawville; aunt, Iris Mitchum of Columbia; uncle, Rodney Mitchum of Trenton; and special companion, Christine Clark, and son, Ethan Clark.
Private memorial services will be held at Bethlehem Methodist Church in Holly Hill, SC.