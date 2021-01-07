ABBEVILLE — Mr. Jasmin Gray was born in Abbeville, SC, on January 31, 1984, to James O'Neal Coleman and the late Linda Gray. He was educated in Abbeville Public Schools. He was employed at Burnstein von Seelen Precision Castings Corporation. Jasmin had a smile that would brighten up any room. He was known for his loving and kind hearted spirit.
"Frab" as he was affectionately called, loved his children and extended family. Surviving are his children: Lindarius Gray, Jasmin Gray, and Jasilynn Gray of Abbeville; a bonus son Nykeis Brown; his father James (Pacquitta) Coleman of Greenwood, SC; siblings: Naketa Gray of Greenville, SC, Aljmar Davis of Simpsonville, SC, Lakendra Gray of Abbeville, SC, Kimberly Ashmore of Abbeville, SC, Brittany (Brandon) Conklin of Woodruff, SC, Jatavius Coleman of Columbia, SC, Nigel Coleman of Yokosuka, Japan, and James Coleman Patterson of Abbeville, SC; bonus brothers Corey (Jesire) Gray and Joseph Hill III; Godson Ja'Corion Calhoun; paternal grandparents Mr. and Mrs. Jimmy (Annie Mae) Coleman; maternal aunts Janice Gray and Carolene Gray, uncles Andrew (Karlene) Gray, Calvin Gray, Gregory Gray, all of Abbeville, SC; and fiance' Jennifer Black of Abbeville, SC and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, friends.
Graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, January 9, 2021 at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens in Abbeville, SC.
Public viewing will be held from 1-5 p.m. Friday, January 8, 2021 at Abbeville-White Mortuary in Abbeville, SC.
Professional service entrusted to Abbeville White Mortuary.