Jasmin C. Roberts, 33, of 1508 Parkway Apt. 6-A, passed away on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at her home. Born in Queens, New Yor,k she is the daughter of Brenda Ruth Drennon Roberts and the late John Thomas. She was a member of New Faith Presbyterian Church and was an employee at Fuji and ZF Transmission.
She leaves to cherish her memories, one son, Ja'Boris Roberts of the home; one daughter, Jalia Roberts of the home; two brothers, Vincent Thomas of Virginia and Branden Roberts of the home; four sisters, Leah Thomas and Constance Times both of Atlanta, GA, Khristen McCoy and LaToya Vinston both of Detroit, MI; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Services will be 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at Glovers Chapel Baptist Church. Viewing will be held 1-6 p.m. on Friday, January 29, 2021 at Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.