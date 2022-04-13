SPARTANBURG — Jarvis Williams, 60, of 306 Stone Drive, Spartanburg, SC, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Spartanburg Regional Hospital.

Memorial services will be held 3 p.m. Friday, April 15 at Percival Tompkins Chapel, with Pastor Alice Smith-Little officiating. The family is at their respective homes. Percival Tompkins Funeral Home is honored to serve the Williams family.