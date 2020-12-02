Jared Johnson Wofford, Jr., 72, resident of McCormick Hwy., passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
Born October 13, 1948, he was a son of the late Jared Johnson Wofford and Grace Ferguson Johnson. He was a graduate of The South Carolina School for the Deaf and the Blind and retired from Self Regional Healthcare after 21 years of service.
Surviving are a niece, Martha Murtiashaw and his special friend, Mary Anne Kitchings.
A memorial service will be conducted at 5pm on Friday from the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorials made be made to the American Cancer Society, 1901 Brunswick Ave. Suite 100, Charlotte, NC 28207.
