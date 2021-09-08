Jannye Mae Watson, 81, of 123 New Market Street, widow of Samuel M. Watson, passed away on Thursday, September 2, 2021, at her home. Born in Greenwood County, she was the daughter of the late Eddie Hamilton and the late Janie Williams Hamilton. She was a member of Flint Hill Missionary Baptist Church, where she served as a Missionary, senior choir member, former member of RW Singers, former member of the usher board, and former member of the Pastor's Aide.
She leaves to cherish her memories, one son, Darryl (Sheena) Hamilton of Richmond, VA; two bonus sons, Samuel Calhoun, and Tracy Stevens ,both of Ware Shoals, SC; two brothers, Johnathan (Delois) Hamilton of Greenwood, SC, and Barry Hamilton of NY, three sisters, Doris (Claude) Tidwell of Spartanburg, SC, Eddie Mae Kennedy of Loganville, GA, and Barbara Covington of Greenwood, SC; three grandchildren, Dorian, Annesha, and Samuel Hamilton all of Richmond, VA; two great grandchildren; Legend and Aiden Hamilton; three brothers-in-law, Joseph (Shirley) Watson of Columbia, SC, Alfred Watson of Greenwood, SC, and Richard Hunter of NY; two sister-in-law's, Eartha Williams of Promiseland, SC, and Carolyn Watson of Greenwood, SC; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Services will be 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Flint Hill Missionary Baptist Church, conducted by Bishop Darryl K. Hamilton. Body will be placed in the church at 1 p.m. Viewing will be from 1-6 p.m. Friday, September 10, 2021, at Robinson and Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson and Son Mortuary Inc.