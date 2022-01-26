Jannie Mae Boyd, 73, of 102 Dublin Road, passed away on Thursday, January 20, 2022, at Self Regional Healthcare. Born in Greenwood, South Carolina, she was the daughter of the late David Boyd and the late Lucinda Robinson. She grew up in Mt. Olive Baptist Church and was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church.

She leaves to cherish her memories, two sons, Jeffrey (Michelle) Boyd, and Patrick (Tara Wardlaw) Boyd, both of Greenwood; one sister, Shirley Ann Boyd of Greenwood; eight grandchildren; three great grandchildren; one aunt, Catherine Stewart of Atlanta, GA and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

Services will be 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, conducted by Pastor Thessa Smith. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Viewing will be from 1-6 p.m. on Friday, January 28, 2022, at Robinson and Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson and Son Mortuary Inc.

Tags