Jannie Jennings Wanda Rinker Nov 17, 2022 41 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MCCORMICK — Jannie Jennings, 94, of McCormick, passed on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at NHC Healthcare in Greenwood. The family is at the home of her daughter, Sallie Houston in McCormick.Andrew Wardlaw Funeral Home McCormick. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mccormick Sallie Houston Jannie Jennings Andrew Wardlaw Nhc Healthcare Daughter Most read stories Police: Teen charged in morning shooting was out on bond Lawsuit: Teammate sexually assaulted Greenwood Paralympian Greenwood man faces assault, kidnapping charges Former Clinton officer faces misconduct charge Abbeville residents want to see neighborhood get safer Festival of Trees is Dec. 3 and 4 at First Baptist Church Bracknell named premier manager at Wells Fargo Advisors SC Festival of Flowers receives top honors at international competition New business: Sweet Indulgence Rogers crowned Miss Ninety Six High School Balloon release held for Alan Wilson Coffman speaks to crowd on Veterans Day Lander history professor pays homage to local vets