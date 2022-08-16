WARE SHOALS — Janie Strickland Fulmer, 78, resident of Buddy Knight Road, wife of George Cary Aaron Fulmer, passed away on August 15, 2022 at Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont in Greenwood.
She was the daughter of the late Thomas P. "Shorty" Strickland and Edna Holland Strickland of Ware Shoals. She was a 1961 graduate of Ware Shoals High School and attended Piedmont Technical College. She was employed by Riegel Textile, McCrorey Distribution Center, and eventually retired from Burton Center as Benefits Administrator. She was a lifelong member of Harmony United Methodist Church.
Janie enjoyed cooking for family and friends, making birthday cakes, keeping a clean house, telling jokes, listening to country music, going to George Strait concerts, feeding and watching birds, and cheering on the Carolina Gamecocks.
In addition to her husband of 60 years of the home, she is survived by her daughter, Yvonne Fulmer Strom of Greenwood, and one grandson Carson David Strom and his wife Anna Kathryn, of Florence, SC. She is also survived by two brothers, Billy R. Strickland of Laurens, and Grady "Pee Wee" Strickland of Ware Shoals. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at Harmony United Methodist Church on Saturday, August 20 at 2 p.m. conducted by Rev. Donnie Holland and Rev. Bill Rogers.
The family will receive friends in the church Fellowship Hall immediately following the memorial service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Harmony United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 155, Ware Shoals, SC 29692.
The family would like to express its gratitude to the many home healthcare nurses and the staff at Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont for their compassionate care. Messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com
