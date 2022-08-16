WARE SHOALS — Janie Strickland Fulmer, 78, resident of Buddy Knight Road, wife of George Cary Aaron Fulmer, passed away on August 15, 2022 at Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont in Greenwood.

She was the daughter of the late Thomas P. "Shorty" Strickland and Edna Holland Strickland of Ware Shoals. She was a 1961 graduate of Ware Shoals High School and attended Piedmont Technical College. She was employed by Riegel Textile, McCrorey Distribution Center, and eventually retired from Burton Center as Benefits Administrator. She was a lifelong member of Harmony United Methodist Church.