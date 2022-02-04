WARE SHOALS — Janie R. Scarboro, 64, resident of Poplar Springs Road, passed away Friday, February 4, 2022, at her home.
Born December, 29, 1957, she was a daughter of David and Evelyn Smith Crumpton.
Surviving are five children, Kayla (Jonathon) Davis of Ware Shoals, Johnny (Lacey) Riffey of Spartanburg, Jennifer Whatley (Shane W. Goodman) of Ninety Six, Crystal (Jamie) Ginn of Simpsonville, and Timothy (Marissa) Scarboro of Ware Shoals; fifteen grandchildren, Jade Walton, Julie Goodman, David Goodman, Jenna Goodman, Brianna Riffey, Morgan Riffey, Shanna Riffey, Abby Riffey, Jacob Vinson, Emma Vinson, Jaxon Scarboro, Brooke Ginn, Ryan Ginn, Claire Ginn, and Andy "Boogah Butt" Davis; great-grandchildren, Christopher Walton, Colton Landreth, Hailee Conboy, Asher Landreth; brothers and sisters, Kitty (Al) Roberts, Debbie Crumpton, Olin (Robbie) Crumpton, and George (Lori) Crumpton; and special family, Angie (Stephen) Voiselle, Kevin (Robin) Coleman, Lori Glace, Susie Benjamin, Kelly (Savannah) Young, Casey Roberts, Carrie Forrest, Sarah Loftis, Bobby Minor, and was predeceased by Barbara Minor.
Memorial services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday from the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Eddie Bledsoe and Rev. Bob Clardy officiating.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday evening from 6 - 7:30 at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont 408 W Alexander Ave, Greenwood, SC 29646.
Obituary submissions should be made by funeral homes at memoriams.com. Flag emblems are included for free, upon request, for all veteran obituaries. Up to two photos can be included with paid obituaries only for a per-photo fee.
Death announcements are also available at memoriams.com. They are limited to 50 words and can only contain name, age and address of deceased, wife/husband or widow/widower of, date of death, place of death, home where family members are gathered and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Submission deadline for placement in the next day’s edition is 4:15 p.m. daily, including weekends. Deadlines are subject to change based on holidays and special circumstances, such as inclement weather. Submitted notices are deemed accurate for ad placement and should be thoroughly reviewed prior to final submission, including pricing considerations. The Index-Journal is not responsible for inaccuracies after final copy submission. Please contact memoriams.com Support Team at 877-705-4995 for any assistance with your submission.
Individuals wishing to submit an obituary should do so through the funeral home handling the arrangements.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Facebook account to leave a message.