WARE SHOALS — Janie R. Scarboro, 64, resident of Poplar Springs Road, passed away Friday, February 4, 2022, at her home.

Born December, 29, 1957, she was a daughter of David and Evelyn Smith Crumpton.

Surviving are five children, Kayla (Jonathon) Davis of Ware Shoals, Johnny (Lacey) Riffey of Spartanburg, Jennifer Whatley (Shane W. Goodman) of Ninety Six, Crystal (Jamie) Ginn of Simpsonville, and Timothy (Marissa) Scarboro of Ware Shoals; fifteen grandchildren, Jade Walton, Julie Goodman, David Goodman, Jenna Goodman, Brianna Riffey, Morgan Riffey, Shanna Riffey, Abby Riffey, Jacob Vinson, Emma Vinson, Jaxon Scarboro, Brooke Ginn, Ryan Ginn, Claire Ginn, and Andy "Boogah Butt" Davis; great-grandchildren, Christopher Walton, Colton Landreth, Hailee Conboy, Asher Landreth; brothers and sisters, Kitty (Al) Roberts, Debbie Crumpton, Olin (Robbie) Crumpton, and George (Lori) Crumpton; and special family, Angie (Stephen) Voiselle, Kevin (Robin) Coleman, Lori Glace, Susie Benjamin, Kelly (Savannah) Young, Casey Roberts, Carrie Forrest, Sarah Loftis, Bobby Minor, and was predeceased by Barbara Minor.

Memorial services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday from the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Eddie Bledsoe and Rev. Bob Clardy officiating.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday evening from 6 - 7:30 at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont 408 W Alexander Ave, Greenwood, SC 29646.

The family is at the home.

For online condolences visit www.blythfuneralhome.com.

Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Scarboro family.