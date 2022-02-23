Janie Lou Lawton Burnett, 65, of 520 Hitching Post Road, widow of Thomas Burnett, gained her angel wings on Friday, February 18, 2022, at Self Regional Healthcare. Born in Greenwood, South Carolina, she was the son of the late Albert Lawton and the late Helen Brown Lawton. She was a member of Friendship Baptist Church.
She leaves to cherish her memories, two sons, Tyrone Parker, and James Parker, both of Greenwood; one daughter, Angela Parker of Columbia, SC; a special daughter, Jerricka Lawton of Abbeville, SC; special friend, Robert Duck of Georgia; one brother, Jerry Lawton of Greenwood; two sisters, Emma Lawton of Greenwood, and Patricia Kober of Anderson, SC; seven grandchildren, one raised in the home, Kane Parker; three great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Graveside services will be 3 p.m. on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery, conducted by Rev. Anthony Sims. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson and Son Mortuary Inc.
