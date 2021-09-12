Mrs. Janie Lewis, 82, of 206 Cameila Circle, died in her home on September 12, 2021, of natural causes surrounded by her family.
Janie was a loving house wife and mother. Janie was a member of Gospel Light Baptist Church where she was known as Mema.
Janie was preceded in death by her husband, retired Sgt., 1st class Calvin B. Lewis. She is survived by her children, Rhonda (Rodger) Smith, Patti (Rob) Seitz and Christopher (Loranda) Lewis. She has eight grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
Memorial services will be conducted at noon Friday at Gospel Light Baptist Church with Mr. Joshua Timms officiating.
The family will receive friends at the church from 11 a.m. to noon Friday.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to Gospel Light Baptist Church Building Fund, 118 Burnett Road, Greenwood SC, 29646.
For online condolences, please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com
