Janie Lee Patterson Calhoun
Janie Lee Patterson Calhoun departed this life on November 15, 2020 at Self Regional Healthcare in Greenwood, SC.
She was born November 26, 1929 in Troy, SC, to the late Evelyne and Willie Patterson. She was a member of New China Baptist Church in Troy, SC.
Janie was a devoted mother, grandmother, auntie, friend and wife of the late Joel Calhoun.
She leaves to cherish her memories; four sons, Brian Edward (Diane) Calhoun, Joel Lee (Loretta) Calhoun, Benjamin (Bobby) Calhoun and James Calhoun, Jr.; four daughters, Mable Drennon, Cynthia Gail Martin, Angela Calhoun Boozer and Jessie Louise Calhoun; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, along with a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at New China Baptist Church Cemetery, with the Rev. Melissa Spencer officiating.
Parks Funeral Home is assisting the Calhoun family.