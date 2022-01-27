Janice Maria Fletcher Brown, 61, of 121 Klugh Street, widow of Anthony Brown, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, January 22, 2022, at Self Regional Healthcare. Born in Alaska, she was the daughter of the late Louden Fletcher and the late Lula Mae Norman Fletcher.

She leaves to cherish her memories, one son, Lorenzo Johnson of Greenwood; two daughters, Turkisha Gordon of Chester, SC, and Arieal (Manwel) Bowie of Bradley, SC; two sisters, Sierria Wagner, and Javada Chambliss, both of California; fifteen grandchildren; a special friend, Chris Bowie of Greenwood; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

Services will be 3 p.m. on Sunday, January 30, 2022, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church (PLEAD Center), conducted by Rev. James Louden. Viewing will be from 1-6 p.m. Saturday, January 29, 2022, at Robinson and Son Mortuary, Inc. The family is at the home of a daughter, Arieal Bowie, 113 Serlener Court, Bradley, SC. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson and Son Mortuary Inc.