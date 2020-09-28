Janice Louise Dorn
Janice Louise Smallwood Dorn, 84, of Greenwood, widow of Marvin Wilson Dorn, passed away, Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born in Commerce, GA, she was the daughter of the late Horace Clyde Smallwood and Neallie Mexico Cothran Smallwood. Janice Louise was a former Ninety Six High School cheer leader in her school years and was a homemaker. She was a faithful member of Sandridge Baptist Church.
She was the last surviving member of her immediate family and was preceded in death by three children and a grandson.
Surviving are her children: Tony Hasting, Marty Dorn (Betty), Melvin “Julian” Dorn (Brenda), all of Saluda, Katie Dorn Smith and Deborah Revis (Jim), both of Greenwood; seventeen grandchildren; twenty-three great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday at Sandridge Baptist Church, with the Rev. Marty Dorn and the Rev. Joey Boggs officiating. Social distancing guidelines will be observed. Burial will follow at Good Hope Baptist Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Rickey Dorn, Ben Dorn, Russell Boyce, Danny Harvley, Walt Hicks, Seth Oliver and Chase Vincent Hunter.
Honorary escort will be Lynn Johnson and Wayne Hasting.
The family will receive friends at Harley Funeral Home on Monday from 6-8 p.m.
Memorials may be made to Sandridge Baptist Church, 301 Sandridge Baptist Church Road, Ninety Six, SC 29666.
Family members are at their respective homes.