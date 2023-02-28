Janice Lassetter Kitchens, 80, of 124 Tall Pines Trail, Greenwood, SC, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 26th, at Self Regional Medical Center.

Janice was born in Americus, GA, to the late Jack Lassetter, a farmer, and Christine Blanche Westbrook, a physician practice and hospital administrator. She grew up in Villa Rica, GA. Janice played on the Villa Rica High School basketball team that went to the championship game two years running. She graduated as the Salutatorian of her class in 1961.