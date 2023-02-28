Janice Lassetter Kitchens, 80, of 124 Tall Pines Trail, Greenwood, SC, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 26th, at Self Regional Medical Center.
Janice was born in Americus, GA, to the late Jack Lassetter, a farmer, and Christine Blanche Westbrook, a physician practice and hospital administrator. She grew up in Villa Rica, GA. Janice played on the Villa Rica High School basketball team that went to the championship game two years running. She graduated as the Salutatorian of her class in 1961.
She attended Howard University (now Samford University) in Birmingham, AL, for her first year of college, then transferred to the University of Georgia, where she met the love of her life, William Claude Kitchens, Jr. They met on their first day of German class, by sitting next to each other, but did not date until the following year when meeting again at the Presbyterian Student Center through mutual friends. She graduated in 1965, with a major in Zoology and minor in English and was the recipient of a Ty Cobb scholarship while at UGA. She returned home to Villa Rica after graduation to work in the hospital lab.
Janice and Bill were married at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Villa Rica, GA on Sunday, May 8, 1966. They moved to Augusta, GA, and Janice worked for Dr. Huisman in his hemoglobin research lab, while Bill attended Medical College of Georgia. She retired to raise her children when their daughter Susannah was born in 1971. Their daughter Jessica followed in 1973.
She enjoyed two years in Mountain Home, ID, while Bill was in the Air Force. They travelled the backroads of the mountain west and learned to snow ski. The friends made in Idaho lasted a lifetime.
They returned to Augusta from Idaho and Janice played tennis, helped lead girl scout troops, participated in African violet competitions and played duplicate bridge.
Janice, Bill, and the girls moved to Greenwood, SC, in 1981. She enjoyed playing team tennis and bridge with her friends. She served on the board of the United Way. Her friends remember her for her interests in gardening, cooking, crafting, sewing, antiquing, art appreciation and creation. Perhaps especially her cooking-one of the last things she did was bake pecan and lemon pies as a Thank You for folks that had been helping them recently.
A life-long avid cruciverbalist, she especially loved New York Times crosswords. Spider solitaire, coffee, birds and crosswords were her morning rituals. Janice loved watching birds and as an outdoor enthusiast became involved with the local Audubon Society. She wrote the newsletter for the Long Cane Audubon Society for many years. She even delivered bird talks for local groups.
Janice had a love and awe of all the intricacies of nature. She loved travel and road trips, camping, rock hunting, beach trips to Fripp Island, ski trips to Colorado, and she travelled with family and friends to England and Scotland twice. Summers with the girls were spent exploring the West: camping and hiking, visiting National Parks and forests, usually travelling by adventurous dirt roads.
One of the road adventures led to the discovery of Cochiti Lake, NM. She and Bill bought a house there in 2000. After Bill's retirement, Janice and Bill loved to spend summers and falls there. She especially enjoyed going to Indian Market in Santa Fe and the Labor Day Market at Santo Domingo Pueblo. Janice loved being in NM in July and August, while hummingbirds migrated through. Sitting on the back porch surrounded by a swarm of hummingbirds at sunset was Janice's idea of Heaven. Snowy Christmases in NM were also a delight. Their circle of friends kept her busy with bridge club, cookie swaps and arts opportunities such as trips to the Santa Fe Opera. Janice had always appreciated glass and, in Cochiti, was introduced to making fused glass pendants which she combined with strung bead necklaces. Galleries in town even wanted to carry her work and she did sell some at local craft fairs but preferred to give them to family and friends.
Janice and Bill decided to become "official birders" for their 30th Wedding Anniversary by travelling to southeast Arizona specifically to see birds. For their 40th Wedding Anniversary they decided to become "International birders" and traveled to Belize to bird during Janice's 63rd birthday week.
Janice is survived by her husband of 56 years, Dr. Bill Kitchens, Jr. of Greenwood; daughter Susannah and husband John LaGroue, and their children Liam and Hazel of Edmond, Oklahoma; daughter Jessica Kitchens and child Jack (a.k.a. Jade) of Aurora, Colorado; and a host of other relatives and friends.
There will be a celebration of life, the details of which will be forthcoming.
If you would like to make a donation in her honor, Habitat for Humanity was her preferred charity.
