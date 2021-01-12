CHAPPELLS — Janice E. Haston, “Red”, 66, died Monday, January 11 2021 at her home in Chappells, SC.
Born in Newberry, SC, she was the daughter of the late Edith Haston Douglas and Sonny Douglas and the late Gerald Haston and Betty.
She graduated from Newberry High School and retired from Greenwood Mills after working there for many years.
Janice was a member of Chappells Baptist Church in Chappells, SC.
Surviving are her step-sister, Marie Jones (Darren) of Summerville, SC, her nephew, Kevin Haston (Esther), her aunt Addie Sue Butler and many “adopted” children and grandchildren.
Janice was preceded in death by her brother, G. Dean Haston (Mary) of Greenwood, SC.
A Celebration of Life for Janice will be at Chappells Baptist Church, Chappells, SC, on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at 2 p.m., with Rev. Yvon Ledoux officiating.
Donations may be made to Chappells Baptist Church, 1454 Hwy 39, Chappells, SC 29037.