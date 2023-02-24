Janice Clinkscales, 74, of 420 Bolt Ave., entered into eternal rest on February 23, 2023 at Self Regional Medical Center.

She was born in Augusta, GA, November 23, 1948, a daughter of the late James Thomas and Bertha Johnson Thomas. She was employed with Flexible Technologies for 15 years. Her last tenure of employment was with Hodges Inquiry School. She was a graduate of JS Wright High School Class of 1967. She did further studies in Sociology at Lander University and Human Services at Piedmont Technical College. She was a member of Weston Chapel AME Church, where she served on the Gospel Choir, Usher Board, Stewardess Board and Women's Missionary Society.