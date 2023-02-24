Janice Clinkscales, 74, of 420 Bolt Ave., entered into eternal rest on February 23, 2023 at Self Regional Medical Center.
She was born in Augusta, GA, November 23, 1948, a daughter of the late James Thomas and Bertha Johnson Thomas. She was employed with Flexible Technologies for 15 years. Her last tenure of employment was with Hodges Inquiry School. She was a graduate of JS Wright High School Class of 1967. She did further studies in Sociology at Lander University and Human Services at Piedmont Technical College. She was a member of Weston Chapel AME Church, where she served on the Gospel Choir, Usher Board, Stewardess Board and Women's Missionary Society.
Preceded in death are two brothers, James Thomas and Louis Napoleon.
Surviving is a son, Rodrick C. Clinkscales of Greenwood; one daughter, Pleshette Elmore ( Benny) of Greenwood; three sisters, Barbara Hazzard, Sylvia Morton of Atlanta, GA, and Vivian Brooks of Augusta, GA; one grandson, LaMar Elmore; one fur grandbaby Zeke and a host of other nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Weston Chapel AME Church, with Rev. John W. Paul officiating. Mrs. Clinkscales will be placed in the church at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens. Public viewing will be held from 1-5 p.m. Monday, February 27, 2023 at Percival Tompkins Chapel. The family is at the home her daughter, 174 Highland Drive, Greenwood.
