Janet Parson

Janet Martha Wolle Parson, 94, of 204 North Hill Road, widow of Walter Charles Parson, passed away Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at Self Regional Medical Center.

Born in Philadelphia, PA, she was the daughter of the late John and Martha Wolle. She worked in reservations with Pan American Airlines, a member of New Spring Church, and on the HOA Board for Chinquapin. She was the matriarch of her family, who meant everything to her. She loved everyone unconditionally and had a heart of gold. Her family liked to refer to her as an expert private investigator because she could always find out anything and everything.

Surviving are her children, Joy Lisa Hansen (John) of Ware Shoals and Kim Erickson of Greenwood; grandchildren, Kristina Capone-Doddridge (Steve) of Temecula, CA, Misty Lecompte of Costa Mesa, CA, Jessica Lecompte, Elizabeth Williams, both of Greenwood, and Nicholas Lecompte of Charlotte, NC; and great-grandchildren, Alyssia Moon, Hadassah Jimenez, Gabriel Lecompte, all of Greenwood, and Olivia White of Costa Mesa, CA.

In addition to her husband, Walter, she was preceded in death by a son, Richard Charles “Rick” Parson.

Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, January 28, 2022 at New Spring Church.

Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is assisting the Parson family.

