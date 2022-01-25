Janet Parson

Janet Martha Wolle Parson, 94, of 204 North Hill Road, widow of Walter Charles Parson, passed away Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born in Philadelphia, PA, she was the daughter of the late John and Martha Wolle. She worked in reservations with Pan American Airlines, a member of New Spring Church, and on the HOA Board for Chinquapin. She was the matriarch of her family, who meant everything to her. She loved everyone unconditionally and had a heart of gold. Her family liked to refer to her as an expert private investigator because she could always find out anything and everything.
Surviving are her children, Joy Lisa Hansen (John) of Ware Shoals and Kim Erickson of Greenwood; grandchildren, Kristina Capone-Doddridge (Steve) of Temecula, CA, Misty Lecompte of Costa Mesa, CA, Jessica Lecompte, Elizabeth Williams, both of Greenwood, and Nicholas Lecompte of Charlotte, NC; and great-grandchildren, Alyssia Moon, Hadassah Jimenez, Gabriel Lecompte, all of Greenwood, and Olivia White of Costa Mesa, CA.
In addition to her husband, Walter, she was preceded in death by a son, Richard Charles “Rick” Parson.
Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, January 28, 2022 at New Spring Church.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is assisting the Parson family.
Obituary submissions should be made by funeral homes at memoriams.com. Flag emblems are included for free, upon request, for all veteran obituaries. Up to two photos can be included with paid obituaries only for a per-photo fee.
Death announcements are also available at memoriams.com. They are limited to 50 words and can only contain name, age and address of deceased, wife/husband or widow/widower of, date of death, place of death, home where family members are gathered and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Submission deadline for placement in the next day’s edition is 4:15 p.m. daily, including weekends. Deadlines are subject to change based on holidays and special circumstances, such as inclement weather. Submitted notices are deemed accurate for ad placement and should be thoroughly reviewed prior to final submission, including pricing considerations. The Index-Journal is not responsible for inaccuracies after final copy submission. Please contact memoriams.com Support Team at 877-705-4995 for any assistance with your submission.
Individuals wishing to submit an obituary should do so through the funeral home handling the arrangements.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Facebook account to leave a message.