Janet Cress Holsonback, 83, resident of Eastman St., widow of Hughey E. Holsonback, passed away Thursday, September 9, 2021 at her home.
Born January 22, 1938, in Greenwood, she was a daughter of the late Howard Brooks and Annie Pitts Cress. She was a graduate of Greenwood High School and the Greenwood College of Commerce. Mrs. Holsonback retired from Kendall Healthcare.
She was a member of Westside Baptist Church.
Surviving are her children, Cheryl Toney and husband Richard of Valrico, FL, Emory Holsonback and wife Donna of Greenwood and Dana Holsonback of Greenwood; one sister, Tracy Bright of N. Charleston; and three grandchildren, Ashton Toney, Kathleen Toney and Stephanie Moore.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday at Oakbrook Memorial Park, with Rev. Frank Thomas officiating.
The family is at the home of her daughter, Dana Holsonback, 202 Yosemite Drive in Greenwood and will receive friends following the service at the graveside.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Greenwood, P.O. Box 49776, Greenwood, SC 29649 or to the charity of one's choice.
For online condolences, please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Holsonback family.