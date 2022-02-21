NINETY SIX — Janet Marie Black Allen, 60, of 924 McKenzie Road, Ninety Six, wife of Raymond Allen, passed away Thursday, February 17, 2022 at Regency Hospital of Greenville.

Born in Richland County, she was a daughter of Annie Ruth Powell Black and the late Willie Raymond Black. She was a registered nurse and employed with DaVita Dialysis. Janet loved spending time with her family; helping and serving others, especially her patients; and working puzzles. She was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.

Surviving in addition to her husband, Raymond of the home and her mother, Annie of Ninety Six, her children, Catrisha Allen, Charles Allen, Kayla Allen, and Micheal Allen, all of Ninety Six; sister, Dolores Simpson of Greenwood; brothers, Freddie Black, Joseph Black, and Tony Black, all of Ninety Six; and ten grandchildren, Anthony, Allissa, Brenton, Addison, Leland, Tristian, Kiera, Evan, Aidyn, and Nyko.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, with the Rev. Fr. Timothy Tebalt officiating.

A wake will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday at Harley Funeral Home and Crematory, followed by a prayer service at 7:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the National Kidney Foundation (www.kidney.org).

Messages and photos may be shared with the family by visiting Janet's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com.

