Jane Trussell West (Gadie,) 77, of Greenwood, SC, wife of Allen Lars West, passed away Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Lexington Medical Center.

Born in Ware Shoals, SC, on April 3, 1945, she was the daughter of the late William Everett Trussell and Virginia Padgett Trussell. She graduated from Hickory Tavern High School and Anderson College and was a member of St. Mark United Methodist Church and the Charles Poore Sunday School Class.