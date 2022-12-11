Jane Trussell West (Gadie,) 77, of Greenwood, SC, wife of Allen Lars West, passed away Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Lexington Medical Center.
Born in Ware Shoals, SC, on April 3, 1945, she was the daughter of the late William Everett Trussell and Virginia Padgett Trussell. She graduated from Hickory Tavern High School and Anderson College and was a member of St. Mark United Methodist Church and the Charles Poore Sunday School Class.
Jane considered herself a proud Mill Hill Kid from Ware Shoals. She was an avid Clemson fan who traveled for many years to all Clemson football games, home and away. She loved her summers at Murrells Inlet with family and spending time with lifelong friends who were more like family. She was a devout Christian and loved to share her faith with others. She doted on her children and grandchildren, and she loved her cats, Fiji and Buttercup. She was an amazing southern cook and was famous with her grandchildren for her holiday "Big Cooks."
She is survived by her husband of the home, Allen West; two daughters, Julie West McLaughlin (Kevin) of Greenwood, SC and Robin West Whiting (Adam) of Lexington, SC; Grandchildren Anna Grace McLaughlin of Charlotte, NC, Haley Elizabeth McLaughlin of Central, SC, Alexander Emory Whiting of Lexington, SC, and Ella Lars Whiting of Lexington, SC; sisters, Dolores Chapman of Hickory Tavern, SC, and Murrells Inlet, SC, Barbara Bridges of Rock Hill, SC, and Patricia Mann of Greenwood, SC; a brother, John Trussell of Pickens, SC; beloved nephew, Tony Ray Partridge, and many loved nieces and nephews; best friends, Jean Deason and Kathy Manning, and lifelong family friend, Troy Robinson. She was preceded in death by sisters, Mary Ann Beeks and Voncille Partridge, and brothers, Don Trussell and Mike Trussell.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 22, at St. Mark United Methodist Church, Bypass Campus, with Rev. Steve Brown and Rev. Robby Lybrand officiating.
The family will receive friends in Founder's Hall following the service.
Memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Greenwood, 2820 Airport Road, Greenwood, SC, 29649, or St. Mark United Methodist Church, 550 Highway 72 Bypass NW, Greenwood, SC, 29649.