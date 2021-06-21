Jane Taylor Patterson
Jane Taylor Patterson, 94, died peacefully at Hospice House on June 20, 2021.
Jane was born in Columbia, SC, on February 22, 1927. She was a daughter of the late Chief Justice Claude Ambrose Taylor and Mary Cooper Taylor of Spartanburg.
She graduated from Spartanburg High School and attended Converse College, where she was president of the Day Students Association and assistant in the Biology department. She earned a bachelor of science degree in Biology and graduated with honors in 1948. She was elected to Who’s Who in the United States and Canada.
Jane taught school in Columbia two years before marrying Norman Wheeler (Pat) Patterson on June 22, 1950. After marriage, the young couple moved to Rocky Mount, NC, and later to Valdosta, GA, before settling in Greenwood in 1958. They have two children: Vicki Robyn Patterson and Marsha Patterson Whittington, both of Greenwood.
She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Greenwood since 1958. There, she served in the following capacities: Sunday school teacher, deacon, elder, and member of the Chancel Committee. In 1995, she was presented Honorary Life Membership, which honors women who are faithful to the work of the Church.
Jane enjoyed teaching fifth and sixth grades in Greenwood School District 50, first at Leslie and later at East End and Oakland (now Rice) Schools.
After retirement, she served as a volunteer at Self Regional Hospital. She also assisted people in researching their genealogy at the Greenwood County Library.
Jane was a member of Daughters of the American Revolution, American Legion Auxiliary, Greenwood Historical Society, president of the Daffodil Garden Club and charter member of the Greenwood Genealogical Society.
The family thanks all caregivers who tirelessly cared for Jane at Wesley Commons and Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
Services will be held Thursday, June 24, 2021 at 3 p.m. in the First Presbyterian Church sanctuary, with visitation afterward in the church lobby. Interment will follow at Travis Park Cemetery on Travis Avenue/Hwy 378 in Saluda, SC. The Rev. Dr. Kyle D. Hite will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Jane’s memory to the First Presbyterian Church of Greenwood, PO Box 426, Greenwood, SC 29648 or to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646.
For online condolences, please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Patterson family.