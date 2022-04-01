Jane Raines Jones, 74, resident of Greenwood, wife of Marshall Jones, passed away peacefully at her home, on Thursday, March 31, 2022.

Born July 22, 1947, in Greenville, she was the daughter of the late Rev. Carl H. and Mary Helen Singleton Raines. She attended public schools in Walhalla through the 11th grade and graduated from Blacksburg High School in Blacksburg, SC, and attended Cecil's Business School in Spartanburg. Mrs. Jones retired from the Greenwood Mills Executive Offices.

A member of Cedarwood Community Church, and the Happy Hearts Sunday School Class, she was also a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and friend.

Surviving in addition to her husband of 41 years are three daughters, Katie and husband Rodney McCarty, Cindy and husband Mike Jenkins and Mary and husband Glen Rudder; two brothers, Paul and wife Judy Raines and Alan Raines; grandchildren, Gracee McCarty, Ashley Jenkins, Justin (Candi) Jenkins, Anna Grace Jenkins, Marshall Leaphart and Haley (Bri) Martinez; and a great-granddaughter, Lily Jenkins; and many other family and friends whom she loved dearly.

She was predeceased by a granddaughter, Mary Lane McCarty.

Funeral services will be conducted 3 p.m. Sunday at Cedarwood Community Church in Waterloo, with Dr. Darrell Rooks and Rev. Clint Carter officiating. Burial will be in Bethlehem Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Mike Jenkins, Justin Jenkins, Alex Raines, Will Raines, Marshall Leaphart and Glen Rudder.

Honorary escort will be Jim Jones, Tony Daniel, Stanley Sprouse, Jimmy Butler and Brian Butler.

The family is at the home and will receive friends at the church from 2 to 3 Sunday afternoon.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Master's Missions (for Ukraine), P.O. Box 1565, North Myrtle Beach, SC 29598.

Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Jones family with arrangements.