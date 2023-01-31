Jane Davis Wanda Rinker Jan 31, 2023 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jane DavisNINETY SIX — Jane Willett Davis, 73, of Ninety Six, passed away Sunday, January 29, 2023 at her home.Harley Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most read stories Clinton football player dies in overnight crash Greenwood High School was on hold Thursday morning for medical emergency SLED: Saluda woman stole more than $10,000 from church Greenwood man faces multiple charges after mental crisis Abbeville to get new poultry plant Galvan graduates from Marine recruit training Writer, Translator Aruni Kashyap to Visit Lander University Jr. Beta Club wins at SC State Beta Club Convention GLEAMNS receives funding from GCCF Boys & Girls Club display at the library Colonial Dames had elections for 2023-25 officers Historical Society honors local properties Brown receives DAR Good Citizen Award