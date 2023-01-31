ABBEVILLE — Jane Balentine McGee Cox, 96, formerly of 119 Calhoun St., resident of Brookdale Senior Living in Greenwood, SC, since February 2010, and wife of the late Wallace William Cox, passed away Monday Jan. 30, 2023 at Brookdale Senior Living I, Greenwood, SC. She was the daughter of the late John Thomas and Sunie Jane Mauldin Balentine. Mrs. Jane B. Cox was twice married, first to the late John Thomas McGee.

Jane was preceded in death by a daughter Margaret Jane McGee of Floyd, Virginia.

