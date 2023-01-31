ABBEVILLE — Jane Balentine McGee Cox, 96, formerly of 119 Calhoun St., resident of Brookdale Senior Living in Greenwood, SC, since February 2010, and wife of the late Wallace William Cox, passed away Monday Jan. 30, 2023 at Brookdale Senior Living I, Greenwood, SC. She was the daughter of the late John Thomas and Sunie Jane Mauldin Balentine. Mrs. Jane B. Cox was twice married, first to the late John Thomas McGee.
Jane was preceded in death by a daughter Margaret Jane McGee of Floyd, Virginia.
Survivors include her stepson, James W. (Jimmy) Cox and wife Ann of Rock Hill, SC; step-granddaughters, Rachel Elizabeth Cox of Atlanta and Asheville, Margaret Ann Cox Simmons (Zachary) of Gable, SC; three step-great grandchildren, Ruth Ann Simmons, Mary Margaret Simmons, and James Alan Simmons; a nephew, Bobby McGee of Virginia Beach; and beloved friend Jennelle R. Steifle of Greenwood, who has been her caregiver for the past 12 years, along with her husband Neil Steifle.
She was the last member of her immediate family.
Jane was a 1938 graduate of Abbeville High School. She attended Erskine College. During WWII she worked in Medical Support area of the United States Nurse Corp in the Washington DC area.
She was a member of Main St. United Methodist Church. Prior to marrying Wallace Cox, Jane was a member of Abbeville First Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be conducted Thursday Feb. 2, 2023 at 11 a.m. in the Chapel at Chandler-Jackson Funeral Home, with the Rev. Brandon Fulmer officiating. The burial will follow in Long Cane Cemetery.