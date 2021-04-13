Jane Ashley Godfrey
Emma Jane Ashley Godfrey, 86, resident of 104 King Circle, former resident of Hodges, widow of Frank Matthew Godfrey, passed away Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at her home.
Born November 21, 1934, in Abbeville County, she was a daughter of the late Clarence H. Ashley and Ruby Bell Ashley Rucker. She attended Honea Path Schools and was the former owner/operator of Cokesbury Beauty Shop.
A member of New Life Pentecostal Holiness Church, she was also a long-time Sunday School teacher of the church and was a former member of the Order of the Eastern Star.
Surviving are a daughter, Pam and husband Bobby Ramos of Greenwood; a son, Patrick Godfrey of Bloomington, IN; two grandchildren, Rob Ramos of Greenwood and Holly Ramos of Hodges; three great-grandchildren, Lydia Ramos, Mason Henderson and Laklyn Ramos; and a nephew, Dale and wife Julie Rucker.
She was predeceased by a brother, Henry Rucker.
Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Friday at the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Larry Smith officiating with burial to follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Pete Godfrey, Robert Godfrey Sr., Chris Godfrey, Mike Godfrey, Tom Shirley and Hunter Schultz.
The family will be at the home and will receive friends at the funeral home from noon-1 p.m. afternoon.
Those wishing to make memorial contributions are requested to consider making donations to the Alzheimer’s Association, SC Chapter, 123 W. Antrim Drive, Greenville, SC 29607.
