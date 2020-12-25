Jamie Lowery McCarthy-Carson, 72, wife of Robert "Mike" Carson, passed away Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
Born in Greenwood, she was a daughter of the late James "Jimmy" Claude Lowery and Katherine "Kat" Faulkner Lowery. She was a graduate of Ninety Six High School and attended Piedmont Technical College, where she earned her EMT certification. Jamie retired from Piedmont Cardiology and was a member Ninety Six Pentecostal Holiness Church, where she was a member of the Senior Sanctuary Class and was active in Women's Ministries.
In addition to her husband, Mike of Ninety Six, she is survived by her son, Stephen Craig McCarthy of Laurens; daughter, Cassie Pruitt (Glenn) of Greenwood; step son, Darron Carson (Addie) of Lincolnton, NC; step daughter, Jennifer Woods of Greenville; sister, Terina Harvley (Ken) of Greenwood; grandchildren, Stephen Craig McCarthy, Jr, Alex Michael McCarthy, both of Atlanta, GA, Austin Carson, Connor Carson, both of Greenville, Miller Carson of Lincolnton, Braelyn Pruitt of Greenwood, Evan Owenby (Farina) of Austin, TX, and Carson Owenby (Kendra) of Greenville; great grandson, Kaiden Owenby of Greenville; and a special nephew, Matt Lowery of St. Petersburg, FL.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, James "Jimmy" H. McCarthy, Jr.
Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday at First Mt. Moriah Baptist Church with the Rev. Brian Brock officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Memorial Gardens. Masks will be required and social distancing guidelines will be followed.
The service will be recorded and uploaded to Jamie's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where you can leave messages for the family.
Pallbearers will be Randall Jay, Louie Murray, Barry Mayfield, Dennis Kelly, Leon Jay, and Richard Gardner.
The family will receive friends from 11:30 - 1:00 p.m. at the church.
Memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646.
The family members are at their respective homes.