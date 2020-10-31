Jamie Joanne Tellock, 27, resident of Greenwood, passed away October 30, 2020.
Born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin May 24, 1993, she was the daughter of David and Denise Morgan Tellock. She was a 2011 graduate of Greenwood High School and was employed with the family business.
Jamie loved animals of all species, especially her dog Gunner.
Surviving in addition to her parents of the home are her maternal grandparents Ken and Joan Morgan of Greenwood; two sisters Stephanie Wrenn and Samantha Tellock; three brothers Steven Tellock of Greenwood, Jeffery Tellock and Andrew of Virginia; four nieces and four nephews. All will miss her deeply.
Funeral services will be conducted using current CDC guidelines for social distancing at 6 p.m. Monday at the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Grady Lothridge officiating.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5-6 Monday afternoon.
Memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Greenwood, P.O. Box 49776, Greenwood, SC 29649.
