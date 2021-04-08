Jamey Johnson
James “Jamey” Howard Johnson, 42, of 22 First Street, passed away Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at his home.
Born in Augusta, GA, he was a son of Kim Marie Blackmon Johnson and the late Ralph Howard Johnson, Jr. He was a self-employed contractor and an avid Georgia Bulldog fan.
Surviving in addition to his mother of Elberton are his children, Austin Jamey Johnson, Collin Elijah Johnson, both of Anderson, and Leslie Malia Johnson of Elberton; sister, Jennifer Johnson Willis (Kevin); brother, Jim Wesley Blackmon, Jr., both of Elberton; grandson, Dakota James Johnson; and grandmother, Mary Pearl Johnson.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by grandparents, Ralph Howard Johnson, Sr., Naomi Collins B. Smith, and Kenneth Blackmon, Sr.
A visitation will be held on Saturday from 2:00-4:00 p.m. at Harley Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memorials may be made to Jamey Johnson funeral expenses c/o Harley Funeral Home and Crematory, PO Box 777, Greenwood, SC 29648.